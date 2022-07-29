Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 63,881 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,881 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. 2,707,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,351,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.45). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

