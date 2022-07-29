Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.64.

ALLY opened at $32.60 on Monday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

