Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $165.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $122.28 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.51.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

