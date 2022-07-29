Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Amedisys updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.45 EPS.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.53. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,648. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $264.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.88.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

