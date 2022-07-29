AMEPAY (AME) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00874780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.