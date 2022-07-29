American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

American Conservative Values ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Conservative Values ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVF. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000.

