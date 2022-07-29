American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $152.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.04. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.