American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $157.00 at Stephens

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Stephens from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $152.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.04. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 8.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

