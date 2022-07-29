American Planning Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 21.8% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $309.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.06. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

