American Planning Services Inc. Has $304,000 Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

American Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for about 0.3% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGV opened at $292.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.18 and its 200-day moving average is $310.90. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

