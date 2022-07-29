American Planning Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $247.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.50 and a 200 day moving average of $258.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

