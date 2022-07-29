AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Decreased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.11. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

