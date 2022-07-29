AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $18.32 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,310 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Cerner were worth $18,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cerner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 4,798.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 113,436 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerner Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

