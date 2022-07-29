AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $306.28 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

