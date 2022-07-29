Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 130,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,165. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.65.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

