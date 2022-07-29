Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $211.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

