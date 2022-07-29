Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.49 million, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

