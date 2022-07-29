argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.40.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $372.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $383.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that argenx will post -19.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in argenx by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,801,000 after buying an additional 192,844 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of argenx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 17.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Further Reading

