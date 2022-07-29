Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 112,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,038,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,924,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 177,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,852,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

