Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $325.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

