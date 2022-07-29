Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 171,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

