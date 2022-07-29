Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,634 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
