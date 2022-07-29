Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%.
Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.0 %
AROW stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $536.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Company Profile
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.