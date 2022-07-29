Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

AROW stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $536.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.