Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $168.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 710,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.