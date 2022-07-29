Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $644.00 million-$644.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.75 million. Ashland Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ASH stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.05. 760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,266. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Insider Activity at Ashland Global

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ashland Global by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ashland Global by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.