ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

ATI Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $99,000.

ATI opened at $24.73 on Friday. ATI has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.25 and a beta of 1.33.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. ATI had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

