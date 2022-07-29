Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.3% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,766,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 758.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 167,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 147,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,677,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

