Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EAGG opened at $50.11 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

