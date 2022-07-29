Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Price Target Lowered to €4.70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.00 ($5.10) to €4.70 ($4.80) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading Down 4.5 %

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

