Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Cut by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 69,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $123,224,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.79. 8,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,769. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

