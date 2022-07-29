Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $81.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. Autoliv has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 59.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

