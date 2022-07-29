Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,467,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

ADP stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,688. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

