Avery Dennison’s (AVY) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $189.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day moving average is $175.65. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

