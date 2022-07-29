Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Price Target Lowered to €20.90 at Barclays

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Azimut Exploration from €21.70 ($22.14) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

