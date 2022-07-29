Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.05, for a total value of 10,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,323,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.05. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 4.81 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.