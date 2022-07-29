BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.07. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 38.21%. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

In other news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $7,529,867.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,170,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $7,529,867.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,170,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,089 shares of company stock worth $13,301,317. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

