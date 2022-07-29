Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $666,860,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $90.44 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.