Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Bank7 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $214.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank7 news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $275,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank7 by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

