Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Bank7 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $214.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

In other Bank7 news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $275,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank7 by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

