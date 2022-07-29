Barclays Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

CAMT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.25.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Camtek has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 71,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.