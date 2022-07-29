Barclays Lowers Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target to $68.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of RDY stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

