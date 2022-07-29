Barclays Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.