Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Barings Corporate Investors comprises about 2.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth $134,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

