Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.