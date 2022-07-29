Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EMR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 48,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

