Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 5,893 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 116,961 shares of company stock worth $62,130,565 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average of $496.57. The stock has a market cap of $504.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

