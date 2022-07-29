Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 92,916 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,916 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. 551,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,626,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $273.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.