Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 151,644 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the period. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.55% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,786,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:COMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,902. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

