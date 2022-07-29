Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,838,000 after purchasing an additional 117,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Price Performance
NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $234.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,012. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.42. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.