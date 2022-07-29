Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,838,000 after purchasing an additional 117,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $234.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,012. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.42. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

