Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after buying an additional 79,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,309,000 after buying an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

SYNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.86. 871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,165. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

