Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 26.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

